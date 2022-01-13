New Evan Rachel Wood documentary to explore Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

Phoenix Rising, a two part documentary film about the life and career of actress Evan Rachel Wood, is to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival taking place this month.

Directed by filmmaker Amy Berg, the documentary is to explore the abuse allegations Wood made against Marilyn Manson in 2021. According to Variety, the film has been in the works for over two years.

After the film's debut, Phoenix Rising will air on HBO "sometime this spring," according to a post on Wood's Instagram. A synopsis about the documentary on the Sundance Film Festival website reads: "Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. The film intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time."

Wood first formally named her abuser – who she previously kept anonymous – early in 2021 via social media and a statement to Vanity Fair.

The allegations stated that Manson abused her during their relationship in the late 2000s. The Westworld actor alleged that she was “groomed” as a teenager by Manson, before he “horrifically abused’ and “brainwashed” her.

Wood said in an Instagram post: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Following Wood's statement, numerous other women have come forward to share their experiences with the musician, including Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco and former assistant Ashley Walters. Manson – who has denied all claims made against him – is currently under investigation by the L.A.P.D for domestic violence.