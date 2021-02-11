Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse

Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her.

Bianco told The Cut that Manson threatened her with an axe, cut her with a knife and physically and psychologically abused her during their two-year relationship.

“[Manson was] a monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women,” said Bianco.

The British-born actor, who appeared as Ros in the first three seasons of Game Of Thrones, met Manson in 2005 via the singer’s then-fiancé Dita Von Teese. In 2009, Bianco appeared in a video Manson was shooting for his single I Want to Kill You Like They Do In The Move Movies.

Bianco alleged that Manson treated her violently on the set of the video, tying her to a prayer mat, lashing her with a whip and using a ‘violet wand’ sex toy on her wounds. She told The Cut that she convinced herself that it was “just Manson being Manson. We are going to make great art.”

The pair began a long-distance relationship that eventually saw Bianco moving in with Manson after her marriage ended in 2011. During their time together, she alleged the singer frequently bit her without consent and leave her whole body bruised during sex, “violently” shook her awake if she went to sleep without “permission”, cut her torso with a knife and sent the photos to his bandmates.

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco said. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

She said the breaking point came when Manson threatened her with an axe after chasing her around the apartment, after which she fled the house while he was sleeping. “I had so little dignity left,” she said.

Last month, another of Manson’s former partners, actor Evan Rachel Wood, alleged the singer “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

At least 11 women have now come forward to accuse Manson of abuse, prompting California state senator Susan Rubio to call on the US Department of Justice to investigate.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers stated that Manson told her he had a “rape room” in his house when she visited his home as a teenager, while the singer’s former stylist Love Bailey claimed he pulled a gun on her during a photo shoot. Another allegation came from Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell, who tweeted, "I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro.”

In the wake of the accusations, Manson has been dropped by his label and longtime manager, and been axed from multiple TV shows. The singer denies the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”