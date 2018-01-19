New At The Gates album confirmed for May release

At The Gates have confirmed that their new album will arrive in the coming months.

The band checked in back in November to say they were working with producer Russ Russell at Parlour Studios in the UK on the follow-up to 2014’s At War With Reality.

Now they’ve confirmed that their sixth record will be titled To Drink From The Night Itself – and it’ll be released on May 18 via Century Media Records.

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg says: “We have wrapped up the recordings of the new record and we are super psyched! It has been a smooth process, and very creatively fullfiling.

“All people that we have worked with on this project have stepped up to our vision of the final product, and we are very excited about the result.

“As you might have seen, we have worked with Russ Russell on this one, and he is a master of getting the most intense takes out of us – and also has an ear for the rawness that we were after for this one.”

Lindberg continues: “The vocals were recorded with Per Stålberg here in Gothenburg, and he always makes me deliver 100%.

“Right now we are getting the mastering done, and every new song that’s bounced to us produces huge grins on our faces. This album sounds hungry and mean.”

The vocalist explains that the new material will take the form of a concept album, but says more details on the story will be revealed in the near future.

Lindberg adds: “It connects with the deep roots of the band, and has connections with some of the themes on The Red In The Sky Is Ours.”

At The Gates have also added several more live dates to their 2018 itinerary. Find a list of dates below.

Mar 03: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands

Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

