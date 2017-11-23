At The Gates: New album is more death metal than At War With Reality

At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg says fans can expect their next album to be “heavier and more death metal” than 2014’s At War With Reality.

The band confirmed last week that they were working with producer Russ Russell at Parlour Studios in the UK on what will be their sixth studio album.

It’ll be their first record without guitarist and songwriter Anders Björler – and when asked if fans can expect a change in their sound as a result, Lindberg tells Decibel: “It is true that there is a big shift in the lineup.

“What you have to take into consideration is that Jonas Björler wrote 40% of both Slaughter Of The Soul and At War With Reality. Some people seem to forget this. They just assume that the lead guitarist is the sole songwriter.

“Jonas had to take a lot more responsibility this time around, but me and him have had a really great and creative time writing this album.

“There is a slight change of direction, maybe, but At The Gates fans shouldn’t be worried – it is still an ATG record. If anything, it is heavier and more death metal than the last one.”

Speaking previously about the new record, Lindberg said it would be “darker, richer and more raging” than At War With Reality.

At The Gates have confirmed a number of 2018 shows in the US and Europe, with further dates to be added in due course. Find details below.

Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands

Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 13-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 27-28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

