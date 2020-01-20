New AC/DC album is coming in “February or March” claims Australian broadcaster

Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire claims that AC/DC will release their new studio album in the coming weeks – and back that with a tour in late 2020.

McGuire made the comments on Melbourne’s Triple M Hot Breakfast show, saying: “There has been speculation, but my mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC in February or March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia in October or November 2020.

“And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front. And even drummer Phil Rudd might be back in the group either playing percussion or drums with guitarist Angus Young, so that they've got three of, well, not the originals, but three of the old-timers, if you like, back there.

“They've had a few changes over the journey, but Angus out front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd, after his issues that he's had in recent times.”

There’s been no official word from inside the AC/DC camp as to their future plans, although former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said in December that a new AC/DC album was on the way and would feature tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young along with "all four surviving members”

News of an AC/DC reunion began to emerge in August 2018, when Johnson and Rudd were spotted outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios where the band have recorded several albums in the past.

They were then photographed with longterm engineer Mike Fraser at the same location, with Fraser later confirming the band have been back in the studio “doing something."

In April 2019, US radio host Eddie Trunk reported: “I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That’s all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources.

“I think it’s pretty much a done deal that AC/DC, at the very least, are going to release some sort of record and it’ll be some sort of tribute to Malcolm Young, just like Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

“So I have no doubt about that, and I’m pretty confident they’re probably going to do shows as well, but I think at this point it’s pretty much just when they announce it.”

Since stepping back from AC/DC, Johnson has played live with Muse, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood.