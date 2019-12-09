Dee Snider: New AC/DC album will feature tracks recorded by Malcolm Young

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider says the rumoured AC/DC reunion is on, with the band planning on releasing a new album in 2020.

He posted a series of tweets addressing the current situation in the AC/DC camp and confirmed that “all four surviving members” were involved and it will include tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young.

Snider began by saying that frontman Brian Johnson was “good” after his much publicised hearing problems, and added: “All four surviving members have reunited with tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive.

“Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young is replacing him – he's done this a couple of times before. It's as close as you can get to the original band.”

One of his Twitter followers then asked: “So, I gather that Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd will be back?” Snider replied: “Yup and yup!”

Snider also turned his attention to the Super Bowl, saying: “I’m focused on one band for the 2021 halftime show: AC/DC! Reuniting with new album next year, touring, celebrating 50 years together.”

News of an AC/DC reunion began to emerge in August last year, when Johnson and estranged drummer Phil Rudd were spotted outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios where the band have recorded several albums in the past.

They were then photographed with longterm engineer Mike Fraser at the same location, with Fraser later confirming the band have been back in the studio “doing something."

Then, in April this year, US radio host Eddie Trunk reported: “I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That’s all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources.

“I think it’s pretty much a done deal that AC/DC, at the very least, are going to release some sort of record and it’ll be some sort of tribute to Malcolm Young, just like Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

“So I have no doubt about that, and I’m pretty confident they’re probably going to do shows as well, but I think at this point it’s pretty much just when they announce it.”

Since his departure from AC/DC Johnson has played live with Muse, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood.

