Never mind the meatballs… here’s Ikea’s new turntable

Home furnishing giant Ikea (opens in new tab) have joined forces with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia to launch a new record player.

The turntable is part of a new collaboration unveiled during Milan Design Week called Obegränsad – which translates to “unrestricted”. The range will grow to feature more than 20 products, with the initial reveal also featuring a desk with in-built speakers and an armchair.

Ikea’s in-house designer Friso Wiersma says: “The solid, chunky design gives the player a presence in the room. It transmits the physicality of music in the collection, making it really claim space with the attitude of music woven into it – rather than making it blend.”

Wiersma adds: “Sound is everything in music, and we have added two speaker stands to the desk in order to bring the speakers to the ear level. We have also added a pull-out shelf below the desktop. This functionality allows you to have a midi keyboard, for example, in easy reach, while maximising space on your desktop.”

As for the armchair, creative leader at Ikea of Sweden James Futcher says it’s a place to "unwind, to reflect, to set oneself into the creative flow.” Futcher adds “The Obegränsad armchair manifests the importance of comfort.”

All three products will launch later this year.

