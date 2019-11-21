Nergal promises “big surprises” on new Me And That Man album

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has promised “some big surprises” on the upcoming Me And That Man album.

The vocalist was speaking after his dark blues rock project signed a deal with Napalm Records for their second album – the follow-up to 2017’s Songs Of Love And Death.

Nergal says: “It’s a pleasure to be working with a brand new team of people on a project which in many ways is brand new to me.

“We have some big surprises for you in the coming months so keep them peeled. The record has been a lot of hard work – some blood, some tears but just wait and see, it was totally worth it!”

A&R for Napalm Records Sebastian Münch adds: “As I’ve been a Johnny Cash fan for many years, Songs Of Love And Death turned out to be like a memorial to the country music god himself.

“Nergal’s creative and musical brilliance redefined an entire genre, and the album’s dark and sinister vibes were most certainly noticed in distant Nashville. Welcome, Me And That Man to the Napalm family!”

Release details for the as-yet-untitled album will be revealed in due course, while Me And That Man have been confirmed for a handful of festivals in 2020. Find details below.

It was confirmed in July 2018 that John Porter had parted ways with the project, with Nergal saying: “I used to work with a guy called John, but he left the band so now it’s pretty much me riding this train."

Me And That Man 2020 tour dates

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic