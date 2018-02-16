Neal Morse releases video for solo track JoAnna - adds tour dates

Neal Morse has released a video showcasing his new track JoAnna.

The song features on his new solo album Life & Times, which arrived today via Radiant Records.

Morse says: “JoAnna is a very special song to me. It’s one of those rare times when everything spontaneously comes together – the string arrangement, the pedal steel guitar, the drums and bass so tastefully done.

“It’s one of the best tracks I’ve ever recorded in my opinion. So excited this album is coming out at this time!”

Morse previously announced that he’d play several live shows – and the former Spock’s Beard man has now released details of further performances, adding dates in the UK, Europe and North America.

Find a full list of Morse’s solo 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 20: Boston Club Passim, MA

Feb 22: Sellersville Theater, PA

Feb 23: New York The Cutting Room, NY

Mar 17: Denver The Soiled Dove, CO

Mar 22: Decatur Eddie’s Attic, GA

Mar 23: Charlotte The Evening Muse, NC

Mar 28: Mesa Make Weird Music HQ, AZ

Mar 30: Whittier Theater, CA

Apr 03: San Francisco Hotel Utah, CA

Apr 05: Portland The Old Church Concert Hall, OR

Apr 06: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Apr 12: Evanston Space, IL

Apr 13: St. Louis Blueberry Hill Duck Room, MO

Apr 14: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Apr 18: Quebec City TBA, QC

Apr 19: Montreal TBA, QC

Apr 21: Toronto The Great Hall, ON

Jun 05: Stockholm Södra Teatern, Sweden

Jun 06: Oslo Olsen På Bryn, Norway

Jun 07: Hamburg Indra, Germany

Jun 08: Milan Blue Rose Club, Italy

Jun 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jun 11: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Jun 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Hertz Zaal, Netherlands

Jun 14: Cologne Jungle Club, Germany

Jun 15: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Jun 16: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Jun 19: York Crescent Community Venue, UK

Jun 20: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Jun 21: Leicester The Musician, UK

Jun 22: London The Dome, UK

