Neal Morse shares video for moving solo track He Died At Home

Neal Morse has shared a video for his moving new track He Died At Home.

The song will feature on Morse’s upcoming solo album Life & Times, which is set to arrive on February 16 via Radiant Records.

He Died At Home is based around a mother’s grief at the loss of her soldier son, with Morse explaining: “I had been praying for a roommate of a friend of mine, who was a troubled ex-military guy.

“The day we were playing in Paris, I woke up to a text saying that sadly, he had died. As I began formulating ideas for a song about him, I remembered that many years ago, I had been at a meeting at a military base in Tennessee. They asked us to pray for their men because almost every week they were going to the funeral of those who had ‘died at home.’”

Morse then began researching soldier suicides and read about a young soldier named William Busbee in The Guardian, who died by suicide after coming back from Afghanistan in 2012.

Morse continues: “The video director contacted Libby Busbee, his mother, who listened to the song and was so moved that she contributed photos of William to put in the video.”

The former Spock’s Beard frontman goes on to say that he wrote most of the material for Life & Times while on the road earlier this year with The Neal Morse Band, with some tracks inspired by the places he visited, while others are from spending time with his family.

Morse adds: “I’ve come through a lot of difficult times and I’m in a fairly content place now. You can feel that on some of the songs.”

Life & Times is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Neal Morse Life & Times tracklist

Livin’ Lightly Good Love Is On The Way JoAnna Selfie In The Square He Died At Home She’s Changed Her Mind Wave On The Ocean You + Me + Everything Manchester Lay Low Old Alabama If I Only Had a Day

