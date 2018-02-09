Neal Morse lines up two UK acoustic solo shows

Neal Morse will play two UK solo shows this summer, it’s been announced.

The former Spock’s Beard frontman will perform at The Musician in Leicester on June 21 and at the Boston Music Room, Tufnell Park, London, on June 22.

Both dates have been lined up in support of Morse’s upcoming solo album Life & Times, which will be released on February 16 via Radiant Records.

In December, Morse released a video for the track He Died At Home, which is based around a mother’s grief at the loss of her soldier son.

Before his visit to the UK, Morse will play several shows across North America. Find full details below.

Life & Times is now available for pre-order.

Feb 22: Sellersville Theater, PA

Feb 23: New York The Cutting Room, NY

Mar 22: Decatur Eddie’s Attic, GA

Mar 23: Charlotte The Evening Muse, NC

Apr 05: Portland The Old Church Concert Hall, OR

Apr 07: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Apr 21: Toronto The Great Hall, ON

Jun 21: Leicester The Musician, UK

Jun 22: London Boston Music Room, UK

Neal Morse Life & Times tracklist

Livin’ Lightly Good Love Is On The Way JoAnna Selfie In The Square He Died At Home She’s Changed Her Mind Wave On The Ocean You + Me + Everything Manchester Lay Low Old Alabama If I Only Had a Day

Neal Morse – Life And Times album review