Long Distance Calling explain “experimental” new album Boundless

Long Distance Calling have explained why they decided to make their new album Boundless purely instrumental.

The follow-up to 2016’s Trips was released last week via InsideOut Music, with the German outfit previously revealing the tracks Out There and Ascending.

In a new video interview with their label, the band say: “First of all, it’s very important to know that this is the first album that is a joint effort of all four of us, which has never happened before.

“We have a lot of different musical influences which have even increased over the course of the last few years, and you can definitely hear that on the album.

“I think it has become a very hard album, which maybe emphasises our metal background a little bit. On the one hand it’s also experimental – you can hear a rather beat-heavy into and a lot of textures.”

They add: “There are neither sung vocals or any voice samples. This time we wanted to concentrate totally on the music we started with and didn’t want to be distracted by anything. It was a very organic process.”

Long Distance Calling will head out on tour later this month for a run of shows across Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Find further details below.

Boundless is now available to purchase.

