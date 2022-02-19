Nanna Barslev releases suitably pagan video for new single Mod vrede

New ByNorse signing, the dark Nordic folk musician Nanna Barslev, has released a suitably pagan video for new single Mod vrede, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from her upcoming debut solo album Lysbærer, which will be released by the label on March 18, with vinyl arriving on May 6.

Translated into English as “spell against anger”, Mod Vrede is a type of protection chant to shield oneself from the anger of others.

“I wanted to express the feeling of grounding and protection," Barselv explains. "My home library is full of folklore books and I have been composing melodies for old spells for many years. I am always careful what I send out. Some spells are too strong to sing in public and sometimes I change the words to soften it.

"I changed the anger spell so it’s not demanding, but more a feeling of standing grounded in a storm and not letting other energies shake you. Like holding a shield in front of you for protection, asking that no one should try to control you with any force.

"In our modern society, and specifically here in the North, we are brought up to react with peace and harmony. We often feel guilty when we are exposed to other people's anger, or if we express anger ourselves. But anger is a human instinct and maybe it’s not always healthy to keep it back or take it in…”

Lysbærer will be available on digital and CD digipack with 20-page booklet featuring all lyrics and English translations. Regular and limited vinyl editions feature printed innersleeve featuring all lyrics and English translations.

Pre-order Lysbærer EU.

Pre-order Lysbærer US.

Pre-order Lysbærer Digital.

