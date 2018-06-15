Myrkur announces UK tour

Myrkur has announced a five-date UK tour for this December.
This is the first proper headline UK tour since the release of Myrkur's second album Mareridt last year, for which she won Best Album at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods on Monday.
Myrkur's last UK appearance was at Download festival. She will also be appearing at this summer's ArcTanGent festival in August.
Tickets for the headline tour go onsale Monday 18 June at 10am UK time.
Myrkur 2018 UK tour dates
18 Dec: London, The Dome
19 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece
20 Dec: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 Dec: Glasgow, The Great Eastern
22 Dec: Manchester, Gorilla