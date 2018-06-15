Myrkur announces UK tour

Myrkur has announced a five-date UK tour for this December.

This is the first proper headline UK tour since the release of Myrkur's second album Mareridt last year, for which she won Best Album at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods on Monday.

Myrkur's last UK appearance was at Download festival. She will also be appearing at this summer's ArcTanGent festival in August.

Tickets for the headline tour go onsale Monday 18 June at 10am UK time.

18 Dec: London, The Dome

19 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece

20 Dec: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 Dec: Glasgow, The Great Eastern

22 Dec: Manchester, Gorilla