Arcane Roots and Myrkur added to ArcTanGent 2018

Arcane Roots and Myrkur have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

The festival’s organisers have added 10 new bands for the three day event, which takes place on Fernhill Farm, 16th-18th August 2018.

Danish multi-instrumentalist Myrkur and British trio Arcane Roots, who will be playing a special electronic set, are among the bands joining headliners And So I Watch You From Afar, Glassjaw and Shellac.

ArcTanGent organiser James Scarlett says: “Having Myrkur on the line up is going to add an extra dimension to what I’m certain is our strongest line up yet and I’m also very excited about the Arcane Roots electronic set, which I’ve been assured they’ve been planning and is going to be very special indeed.”

Other bands set to appear at ArcTangGent 2018 include Anathema, Leprous, Zeal & Ardor and Alcest.

The full line-up can be seen on the poster below.