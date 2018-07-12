Myrkur announces European tour dates

Myrkur has extended her recently announced UK tour to a full run across mainland Europe, supported by Jo Quail.

Myrkur's last UK appearance was at Download festival. She will also be appearing at this summer's ArcTanGent festival in August.

"I'm excited to announce that this December I'll be going on my very first headline tour," says Myrkur. "I'll bring my band and special guests, and we'll be playing in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, UK and other places around Europe. We'll perform songs from my two records and also traditional folk music."

Myrkur's 2017 album Mareridt won Best Album at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Tickets for the UK tour are on sale now. Tickets for Europe go on sale July 13.

Myrkur European tour 2018

03 Dec: Stockholm, Vasateatern, SE

04 Dec: Oslo, John Dee, NO

05 Dec: Gothenburg, Pustervik, SE

07 Dec: Aarhus, Voxhall, DK

08 Dec: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset, DK

10 Dec: Poznan, U Bazyla, PL

11 Dec: Krakow, Kwadrat, PL

13 Dec: Budapest, Durer Kert, HU

14 Dec: Vienna, Arena, AT

16 Dec: Tilburg, 013 KZ, NL

18 Dec: London, The Dome, UK

19 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece, UK

20 Dec: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms, UK

21 Dec: Glasgow, The Great Eastern, UK

22 Dec: Manchester, Gorilla, UK