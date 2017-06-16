Myrkur announce 2nd album Mareridt

Myrkur will release a new album this autumn, it’s been announced.
The outfit is the brainchild of Danish composer and multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, who released her first album titled M in 2015. Now she’s announced that the follow-up titled Mareridt – Danish for Nightmare – will launch later this year.
It was recorded between Copenhagen and Seattle with producer Randall Dunn, who has previously worked with artists including Earth and Sunn O))) and is said to be “a rich juxtaposition of the dark and the light, the moon and the mother earth, the witch and the saint.”
Mareridt will explore “deeper into the mysterious and the feminine with compositions that further progress Bruun’s visionary blend of metal with gorgeous, stirring melodies, dark folk passages, choral arrangements and superb, horrific beauty.”
To mark the announcement Myrkur have released a teaser trailer for the album which can be watched below.
Myrkur will head out on tour next week, with dates planned across Europe and the US, including a set at November’s Damnation Festival in the UK.
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Myrkur 2017 tour dates
Jun 22: Halden Tons of Rock 2017, Norway
Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 25: Bucharest Metalhead Meeting, Romania
Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland
Jul 22: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK
Aug 17: Brooklyn Saint Vitus Bar, NY
Aug 19: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26: Stockholm Close-Up Baten Cruise, Sweden
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK