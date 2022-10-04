Myrath headline France's Ready For Prog Festival in October

Tunisian prog metallers Myrath have been announced as headliners for France's Ready For Prog festival this October.

They will be joined on a truly international bill by Swedish prog metal quintet Seventh Wonder, Atmospheric French prog rockers Klone, Sweden's heavy prog outfit Scar Symmetry, Lebanese prog metallers Turbulence, Italian prog rockers Kingcrow, German prog metal octet Art Against Agony and young French prog metallers Wyvern.

This is the fourth year for Ready For Prog, which returned last year after the pandemic-forced postponement, with Leprous headlining.

This year the event takes place at Le Bascala venue in Bruguières/Toulouse on October 29. You can find more information at the event Facebook page

