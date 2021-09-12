Leprous headline France's Ready For Prog Festival

Norwegian proggers Leprous will headline France's Ready For Prog festival this October.

The band, who recently released their latest album, the acclaimed Aphelion, head up a bill that also features Italian prog metallers Noveria, Parisian djent band Kadinja, French instrumental fusioneers Mörglbl, prog metallers Poem, German proggers Soulsplitter, and French prog metallers Conscience and Altesia.

"We are very happy, after a year without festival, to finally start the concerts again and see our dear audience, who will be able to enjoy great bands like Leprous or Noveria on stage," the organisers tell Prog.

The event takes place at Le Metronum in Toulouse on October 22 and 23. You can find more information at the event Facebook page.

Get tickets.