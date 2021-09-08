Myles Kennedy reflects on life from an open grave in A Thousand Words video

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has released another single from his album The Ides Of March, which came out in May. A Thousand Words is the fifth track to be lifted from the album, and features an animated video from Stefano Bertelli, who also worked on clips for Kennedy's In Stride and Alter Bridge's Native Son.

"One night I was sitting on the couch watching TV while trying to come up with a lyric for a tune I’d been working on," Kennedy told Loudwire in May. "My wife reached over and showed me a picture taken at our friend’s father’s funeral. It was one of the heaviest photos I’d seen in a long time.

"Something about the way our friends’ mother stood hunched over her father’s grave spoke volumes about life, love and our impermanence. It hit me right in the gut and the lyric came to life in a few minutes."

A Thousand Words follows in the sonic footsteps of previous singles In Stride, Love Rain Down, Get Along, and the album's title track.



Kennedy will tour the UK later this year. He'll play eight shows, kicking off on December 3 at the O2 Academy in Bristol, and climaxing 11 days later at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.

“I’ve spent the last year dreaming of the day I would have the opportunity to return to the UK," says Kennedy. "That dream is soon to be a reality."

He adds: "I hope you can join the band and I as we return this December to play songs from The Ides Of March and more. We’ll be making up for lost time by making this tour a very special one. Hope to see you there!”

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.

Myles Kennedy 2021 UK Tour

Dec 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 04: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 06: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 13: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy