Myles Kennedy releases contemplative ballad Love Rain Down ahead of album release

Myles Kennedy has released a visualiser for Love Rain Down, a track taken from upcoming solo album The Ides Of March, which is released on May 14.

Love Rain Down follows in the footsteps of In Stride, which was released in February, the title track – which came out in March – and Get Along, which saw the light of day last month. It finds the Alter Bridge frontman in relaxed, contemplative form on a largely acoustic ballad, revisiting a sound that's more in line with 2018's solo debut Year Of The Tiger.

Talking about The Ides Of March with Download TV last summer, Kennedy said, "It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach. Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

"This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited."

The Ides Of March can be pre-ordered now.

Myles Kennedy: The Ides Of March tracklist

1. Get Along

2. A Thousand Words

3. In Stride

4. The Ides Of March

5. Wake Me When It’s Over

6. Love Rain Down

7. Tell It Like It Is

8. Moonshot

9. Wanderlust Begins

10. Sifting Through The Fire

11. Worried Mind