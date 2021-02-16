Myles Kennedy returns with new album The Ides Of March - check out video for first single In Stride

Myles Kennedy has revealed he’ll release his second solo album later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s Year Of The Tiger is titled The Ides Of March, with the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist set to launch the record on CD, vinyl, limited edition coloured vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms on May 14 through Napalm Records.

And to mark today’s news, Kennedy has released a video for the record’s first single In Stride, which can be watched below.

Speaking about the single, Kennedy says: “Chill out. That pretty much sums it up. The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies.

“I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.”

Kennedy is joined on The Ides Of March by his longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and his bassist Tim Tournier.

Speaking with Download TV last summer, Kennedy gave fans an insight into what they can expect from the record.

“It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach," he said. "Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

"This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited."

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Myles Kennedy: The Ides Of March

1. Get Along

2. A Thousand Words

3. In Stride

4. The Ides Of March

5. Wake Me When It’s Over

6. Love Rain Down

7. Tell It Like It Is

8. Moonshot

9. Wanderlust Begins

10. Sifting Through The Fire

11. Worried Mind