Muse have been confirmed as the Saturday night main stage headline act for Download 2015.

The British prog rockers’ set will follow Faith No More at Donington on Saturday, June 13 next year. Muse’s appearance will be their first ever set at Download. The band say: “We’re really looking forward to Download. We’ve never played the festival before so it’s going to be really special.” Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (November 20) at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.