Muse announce summer 2023 UK tour dates

Prog rock titans Muse have announced the UK dates for their global Will Of The People tour which hits these shores in May and June 2023.

The run of dates kicks off at Plymouth's Home Park in May, just down the road from the trio's Teignmouth home and raps with a show at the Milton Keynes Bowl in June, with further gigs at Huddersfield and Glasgow.

Muse will release their latest album, also called Will Of The People, through Warner Records on August 26. The band have released videos for Compliance and Kill Or Be Killed.

This year Muse will headline the Andalucía Big Festival by Mad Cool and Xacobeo Festival in September and will play a selection of intimate international theatre shows in October before embarking on their major global tour in 2023.

Tickets for the Will Of The People dates go on sale at Friday August 26 at 9am.

Muse Will of The People tour dates 2023:

May 27: Plymouth Home Park

Jun 20: Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium

Jun 23: Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Jun 25: Milton Keynes Bowl

Get tickets (opens in new tab).