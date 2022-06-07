Watch Muse debut heavy new track Kill Or Be Killed

Muse broke with their own tradition during their headline set at Germany’s Rock Am Ring festival last night.

They delivered the previously unreleased track Kill Or Be Killed, which will appear on upcoming album Will Of The People.

“We’re going to do something very unusual now,” vocalist Matt Bellamy told the audience. “We’re going to play a new song that hasn’t been released yet, so there you go.” With that, they launched into one of the heaviest pieces they’ve come up with to date.

Muse also performed the new album’s title track plus solo Bellamy solo number Behold The Glove live for the first time, during a 20-song set in front of up to 150,000 fans.

Will Of The People is due to arrive on August 26, after Muse rejected their label’s suggestion of releasing a compilation record. “We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that,” Bellamy said last month. “So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.”

He may have been referring to Kill Or Be Killed when he said: “This album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done.” He added: “It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”