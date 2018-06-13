Muncie Girls announce new album Fixed Ideals

Muncie Girls - Fixed Ideals tracklisting 1. Jeremy

2. Picture Of Health

3. High

4. Clinic

5. Falling Down

6. Isn't Life Funny

7. Bubble Bath

8. Fig Tree

9. Locked Up

10. In Between Bands

11. Laugh Again

12. Hangovers

13. Family Of Four

Muncie Girls have revealed that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s From Caplan To Belsize is titled Fixed Ideals, and it’ll launch on August 31 via Specialist Subject/Buzz/Lost Boy Records.

To mark the album's announcement, the band have also released first single Picture Of Health, a song about "how much easier it is to worry about your friends than it is to worry about yourself". You can listen to it below.

On the album, frontwoman Lande Hekt says: “Having two guitars sounds really different and adds intricacy to the songs.

"I was listening to different music when I wrote the songs and when we recorded it so that probably sounds quite different. I was listening to a lot of The Replacements, Siouxsie And The Banshees, The Popguns and The Pastels, so I wonder if any of that is audible. I think we all became a bit more adventurous when we were writing and recording this record.”

The band also announced a UK tour this autumn – find full dates below.

Sep 26: Manchester, The Deaf Institute, UK

Sep 27: Birmingham, The Cuban Embassy, UK

Sep 28: Nottingham, Rock City Basement, UK

Sep 29: Newcastle, The Think Tank - Underground, UK

Sep 30: Glasgow, The Garage - Attic, UK

Oct 01: London, Borderline, UK

Oct 02: Norwich, The Waterfront, UK

Oct 03: Southampton, The Joiners, UK