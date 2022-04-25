Ms Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn and more for Prog The Forest 2022

Ms. Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn, The Dame, Ruby Dawn and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate will all feature at this year's Prog The Forest, the charity prog event which will take place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden on December 4.

“It’s looking like another spectacular day of modern progressive music at Prog The Forest this year," says co-organiser Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group. "I’m particularly pleased to welcome The Emerald Dawn, who have had so much deserved success recently (including a two-page spread in Prog Magazine this month), and the wonderful Ms Amy Birks, kindly fulfilling her promise to return after having had to drop out of the line-up back in 2019. Plus we are working on a couple of surprises to be announced in due course!”

“The World Land Trust buys threatened rainforest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," adds fellow co-organiser Malcolm Galloway of Hats Of Gentlemen, It's Adequate. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. Last year we raised enough funds to permanently protect fifteen acres of threatened habitat, and we are hoping to do even better this year."

Proceeds from Prog The Forest will be donated to the World Land Trust.

Get tickets.