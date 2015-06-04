Motorhead tease album name

Motorhead appear to have begun teasing the title of their 22nd album, due later this year.

In a series of Facebook posts they’ve shown the phrase “XXXX” in a black square, followed up with the clues “It’s a form of alchemy…” and “Now is it good, or is it… ugly?” followed by “There’s only one type of magic you sons of bitches!”

The band completed studio sessions in the spring. They play Glastonbury next month after a headline slot at this year’s Eden Sessions in Truro at the end of June, and launch their second Motorboat cruise in September.

Mainman Lemmy recently told of his pride at helping bring a fan out of a coma, saying: “That is worth my whole career.”