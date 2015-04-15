Motorhead: We're coming for you, Glasto

Motorhead have been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The rock icons play at Worthy Farm a year after Metallica appeared in what was considered a controversial move. Previously, Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters were confirmed as headliners for this year’s event which takes place on July 24-28.

Lemmy says on Facebook: “See you soon, Glastonbury.”

Also confirmed are Death From Above 1979, Alabama Shakes, The Moody Blues and Patti Smith.

Motorhead recently released live set Stage Fright on Blu-ray and are currently working on their 22nd album. They’re also lined up to appear at the Eden Sessions on June 27, supported by The Stranglers.

Metallica’s headline slot at Glasto last year was widely accepted as a success, despite early reservations from Worthy Farm regulars and some in the rock fraternity. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said the event was “too middle class” for metal acts.