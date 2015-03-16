Motorhead added to Eden Sessions lineup

Motorhead have been added to the lineup for this year’s Eden Sessions.

Lemmy and co will perform at the Cornwall event on June 27 and will be supported by The Stranglers.

The band started work on their 22nd album earlier this year and later issued video updates from the studio in Los Angeles. The follow-up to 2013’s Aftershock will be released in the autumn, around the time of the second edition of their Motorboat cruising festival in late September.

Last year, Lemmy told how he feared surgery in 2013 to deal with long-standing health issues would kill him.

