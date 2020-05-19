Motorhead support Crew Nation with new video for (We Are) The Roadcrew

A new video for Motorhead’s (We Are) The Roadcrew has been released to help support the Crew Nation global relief fund.

The drive was set up by Live Nation to raise funds for touring and venue crews who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has decimated the live music scene.

The video for the track, which originally appeared on Motorhead’s classic Ace Of Spades album in 1980, pays tribute to the band’s crew and features archive footage mixed with backstage film.

A statement reads: “The road crew are the backbone of any successful live event, and to Lemmy and Motorhead they were more than just workers or employees, they were family. Lemmy loved them so much that he wrote a classic song dedicated to them, an anthem (We Are) The Roadcrew.

“It pains us to see our family hurting, so we would like to honour, respect and show our solidarity to those that make what we all enjoy possible with this brand new (We Are) The Roadcrew video by Robert John.

“We would also like to challenge our friends and colleagues to join us by posting photos and videos of their beloved road warriors. Let's give them some social media spotlight, love and gratitude! We wanna see yours!

“For those that would like to chip in we encourage you to go to Live Nation's road crew assistance program Crew Nation and give what you can – any little bit helps.

“All streaming proceeds from our (We Are) The Roadcrew video tribute will be donated to the fund. This movement has no genre, it has no labels, it has no limitations. Remember… #WeAreTheRoadCrew."

Earlier this month, a new video for Ace Of Spades was released to mark the first annual Motorhead Day.