Motorhead release new lyric video for classic Ace Of Spades

Motorhead have released a new lyric video for the classic 1980 hit Ace Of Spades. The release comes as part of the first annual Motorhead Day, billed as the "loudest day of the year."

The array of options on Motorhead Day also include photographic filters on Facebook and Instagram that allow fans to "Warpig" themselves, and a limited edition Road Crew t-shirt and facemask bundle available now on the Motorhead online store.

A portion of proceeds from sales of the bundle are going directly to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund which is providing financial support to touring crews affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Fans are also being encouraged to toast Motorhead online by using the hashtag #8thofmay – Motorhead whisky and rum is, of course, entirely optional, although a Jack and Coke, aka The Lemmy, would be ideal.

A statement reads: “Ace Of Spades – the title track of Motorhead's 1980 iconic, game-changing album – isn’t just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written, it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.

“Few songs in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way the song’s opening dirty bass riff and drum roll can. From zero to 100 mph in a matter of seconds, that speaker-destroying opening riff is unstoppable. And the song changed the course of hard rock… forever."

After Lemmy’s death in 2015, an online campaign to get Ace Of Spades back in the charts pushed it to No.13, two spots higher than its original peak more than 35 years before.