Motorhead reveal Electricity video

Motorhead have released a lyric video for their track Electricity.

It’s taken from Lemmy and co’s 22nd album Bad Magic, set for launch on August 28 via UDR Music.

Drummer Mikkey Dee recently explained how the trio had approached the record differently, saying: “Before, we used to be in a rehearsal studio, write the songs, record one at a time.

“But here we recorded live, right away, as we had the song. It’s a very spontaneous record – I think that works best for us.”

Motorhead tour the UK in January: Jan 23: Newcastle City Hall Jan 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium Jan 26: Manchester O2 Apollo Jan 27: Swindon Oasis Castle Jan 29: London Eventim Apollo

Bad Magic tracklist

01. Victory Or Die 02. Thunder & Lightning 03. Fire Storm Hotel 04. Shoot Out All of Your Lights 05. The Devil 06. Electricity 07. Evil Eye 08. Teach Them How To Bleed 09. Till The End 10. Tell Me Who To Kill 11. Choking On Your Screams 12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You 13. Sympathy For The Devil