Motorhead used live Magic for studio sessions

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee says the band changed the way they usually record for upcoming album Bad Magic.

Their 22nd record will be released on August 28 – and the sticksman reckons it’s their most spontaneous offering to date.

Speaking at a press event ahead of their appearance at Hellfest, he says: “It was different recording this one. This time we were in a recording studio writing the album and all playing it together.

“Before, we used to be in a rehearsal studio, write the songs and then we’d go in and record it one at a time. But here we recorded it live, right away, as we had the song.

“It’s a very live, very spontaneous record. I think that works best for us.”

Bad Magic features 12 original tracks along with a cover of Rolling Stones classic Sympathy For The Devil and is available to pre-order on CD, limited-edition box set, Digipak, vinyl and via iTunes.

Motorhead made their first-ever appearance at Glastonbury this weekend and will head out on the road next week for a string of shows across Europe, Japan and North America to celebrate their 40th anniversary. They’ll embark on their second Motorboat Cruise in September with artists including Slayer and Anthrax.

Bad Magic tracklist

Victory Or Die 2. Thunder & Lightning 3. Fire Storm Hotel 4. Shoot Out All of Your Lights 5. The Devil 6. Electricity 7. Evil Eye 8. Teach Them How To Bleed 9. Till The End 10. Tell Me Who To Kill 11. Choking On Your Screams 12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You 13. Sympathy For The Devil

Jul 03: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 04: Plzen Depo, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jul 10: Novi Sad Exit Festival, Serbia

Jul 17: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 24: Yuzawa Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

Jul 26: Ansan Valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Aug 19: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Aug 21: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Aug 22: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA

Aug 24: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Sep 01: Cedar Park Center, TX

Sep 02: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Sep 04: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Sep 05: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 08: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 09: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Sep 11: Chicago Humboldt Park, IL

Sep 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 15: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Sep 16: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 18: Montreal Theatre Olympia, QC

Sep 22: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

Sep 23: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Sep 25: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Sep 26: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 28: Motorboat Cruise, FL

Nov 15: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 17: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Zenith die Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Munich Zenith die Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 24: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 30: Arhus Scandinavian Congress Center, Denmark

Dec 01: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Dec 03: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Dec 06: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland