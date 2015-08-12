Motorhead hold fan video contest

Motorhead are asking fans to submit footage of themselves rocking out as part of a contest to win prizes and appear in their video for Thunder & Lightning.

The track is from the band’s upcoming 22nd album, Bad Magic, which will be released on August 28 via UDR Music.

Motorhead say: “Enter a video of yourself jamming/rocking out to Thunder & Lightning. You could be playing air guitar/bass/drums or actually performing on an instrument – or you could simply be rocking out having tons of fun listening to the track. We will cut our favourite entries into one big music video for everyone to enjoy.”

The Grand Prize includes a trip for two aboard the band’s six-day Motorboat cruise next month, which travels from Miami to the Bahamas and features more than 20 acts including Slayer, Anthrax and Exodus.

Ten runner-up prize winners will receive a special edition 40th Anniversary Bad Magic fan-package that includes a limited-edition t-shirt, signed photo, poster and guitar picks.

The submission deadline has been extended to August 13 with full details and entry form available at the band’s website.

Motorhead were among the honourees celebrated last week at the Indie Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles, alongside the Ramones, the Runaways and Slash.

The band begins North American dates next week and play a winter European tour in November that will include five UK dates in January.