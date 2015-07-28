Motorhead in 40th anniversary London show

Motorhead have confirmed a special 40th anniversary show at London’s Eventim Apollo on January 29 next year, with guests Saxon and Girlschool.

Lemmy and co will launch 22nd studio album Bad Magic on August 28 and the band have already announced European tour dates in November.

Tickets for the London show go on sale at 9am on Friday – but the presale is launched 24 hours earlier.

