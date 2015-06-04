Motorhead return with Bad Magic

Motorhead have announced that their 22nd album will be called Bad Magic – and it’ll be released on August 28.

The announcement follows a series of teasers from the band over recent days and a statement accompanying the news says the record will be “bristling with thunderous attitude, pioneering spirit and some of the fiercest rhythms and riffs that’ll beat your ears into submission this year.”

Bad Magic, which will feature a cover of Rolling Stones classic Sympathy For The Devil, is now available to pre-order on CD, limited-edition box set, Digipak and vinyl.

Lemmy and co will also head out on a winter tour to mark their 40th anniversary. They’ve announced several European dates so far, with more to be added in due course.

They’ll play Glastonbury next month after a headline slot at Truro’s Eden Sessions. They’ll also set sail on the second Motorboat cruise in September.

Bad Magic tracklist

Victory Or Die 2. Thunder & Lightning 3. Fire Storm Hotel 4. Shoot Out All of Your Lights 5. The Devil 6. Electricity 7. Evil Eye 8. Teach Them How To Bleed 9. Till The End 10. Tell Me Who To Kill 11. Choking On Your Screams 12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You 13. Sympathy For The Devil

Nov 15: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 17: Dusseldorf Mitubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Zenith die Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Munich Zenith die Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 24: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 28: Hamburg Oslo Spektrum, Germany

Nov 30: Arhus Scandinavian Congress Centre, Denmark

Dec 03: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 06: Helsinki Hartwall Arena