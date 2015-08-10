Runaways, Slash, Motorhead given IES Rock Honours

Motorhead, the Ramones, the Runaways and Slash have been honoured by the Indie Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles.

The 40th anniversaries of the Runaways, Motorhead and the Ramones were celebrated at the event, where Guns N’ Roses hero Slash was also honoured when former bandmate Steven Adler and GNR biographer Marc Canter named him as a recipient of an IES Rock Honour.

Lita Ford, of the Runaways, said in a statement: “Thanks for remembering us and keeping the music and legacy alive. It’s hard to believe it’s 40 years since we met right there in North Hollywood and our lives forever changed from that day on. This is truly a great honour and thanks IES Rock Honours for inducting The Runaways.”

Runaways singer Cherie Currie led an all-star band through a version of Cherry Bomb as part of the celebrations.

Her former bandmate Jackie Fox recently accused the band’s late manager Kim Fowley of raping her in 1975, with Ford later saying she believed Fox’s version of events.