Motley Crue share new Shout At The Devil video featuring The Dirt cast

Motley Crue have released a new video for their 1983 classic track Shout At The Devil.

The grainy black and white promo features the cast of The Dirt: Daniel Webber as vocalist Vince Neil, Ian Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

Revealing his role in The Dirt, rapper Kelly said at the time: “It’s finally announced. Excuse me for being crass but, holy fucking shit! I got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. Kept it in the family. I will learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming.”

The movie also features Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as Doc McGhee.

Check out the video below.

Motley Crue announced their live comeback late last year and will head out on the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett across the US this summer.

Speaking about their decision to return, Sixx credited The Dirt for bringing them back together.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t think any of us thought, when we were on the final tour, we would ever get back together. We weren’t really getting along at that point.

“We had been together 35 years and it’s been a lot of years on the road. I don’t think we took a lot of time for ourselves off. We were just constantly touring for all that time.

“And when we came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways. I think we really needed that break.”

He added: “It was during the making of The Dirt movie – we started working on the script, we started being on the set and we started hanging out again together.

“I think we sort of realised how much – without even talking about the music – how much we missed each other. We missed each other to be honest with you. We missed being in a band together.”

Last month, a further seven dates were added to the stadium tour, which will not begin at the Alamodome in San Antonio on June 21.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

Motley Crue: The Dirt

