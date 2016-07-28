Motley Crue sex toys to launch later this year

A range of Motley Crue sex toys will be released this September.

The set launched by adult website LoveHoney includes four mid-sized vibrators and four mini vibrators featuring typography from albums such as Girls, Girls, Girls and Shout At The Devil, along with the signature pentagram behind the band’s logo.

Lovehoney sales manager Sabrina Earnshaw says: “The eight eye-catching vibes capture the style and sex appeal of the band perfectly and deliver the power and pleasure you’d expect from ‘The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.’

“The toys are targeted predominantly at rock fans, but even those unfamiliar with the band are bound to enjoy them just as much thanks to the high quality, intense power and gorgeous designs.”

Last year a range of Motorhead sex toys was also released – though late frontman Lemmy admitted it came as “a surprise” when they found out their management team had made the deal.

Motley Crue ended their 34-year career on New Year’s Eve last year.

