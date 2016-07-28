News in brief: The Offspring, Raveneye, Jon Oliva & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 28, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

The Offspring record Sharknado theme tune

The Offspring have released a new theme tune for far-fetched disaster movie Sharknado.

The band say they’re big fans of The Dickies original version of Gigantor – so they decided to record and release their own take on the track from the fourth film in the series Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

The Offspring will head out on tour next month for a run of shows across North and South America along with a pair of performances in Japan.

Jon Oliva recovering from stroke

Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra multi-instrumentalist and composer Jon Oliva has confirmed that he suffered a stroke in April.

And while he says it has left him with some “physical recovery challenges,” he reports that it wasn’t as serious as it could have been.

He says on Facebook: “Physical therapy and rehab sessions are getting me back to normal and I am once again feeling confident about recording new music.

Needless to say, such a traumatic health issue was a real epiphany for me. I don’t regret the way I have lived my life – I lived the rock’n’roll lifestyle since I was 18. It’s all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone’s life where you have to step back and make some life changing decisions, which I have.”

Oliva says he now has a “fresh and energised” approach to life and is now concentrating on releasing a double album of solo material.

He adds: I believe it will be my finest effort yet and will feature all the different flavours of my musical influences and history. I promise not to let you down.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Raveneye release Hero video

Raveneye have released a video for their track Hero.

It features on the band’s debut album Nova, which will be released on September 24 via Frontiers Music Srl and available for pre-order.

Singer Oli Brown tells Kerrang: “Hero, ironically, is inspired by the idea of complacency and how it can lull one into feeling bigger than who one really is and for all the wrong reasons.

“RavenEye is driven by the idea of pushing harder everyday, rather than taking a backseat to other people’s efforts. Believing you’re the hero – while others are left to pick up the pieces and fix the ‘wreckage left behind.’”

Hardcore community unite to raise cash for Bad Brains Dr Know

The New York hardcore community have come together for a show to raise funds to help stricken Bad Brains guitarist Dr Know.

Dr Know, aka Gary Miller, suffered a heart attack in November last year, which prompted his bandmates to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses.

Last weekend, Cro-Mags, Breakdown, Token Entry, Antidote and Maximum Penalty staged a free show at the Big Apple’s Tompkins Square to help raise awareness of Know’s plight. They raised $25,000 for the fund.

The gig was set up by Joseph ‘Cuz’ Cammarata and Laurens Kusters of Black N’ Blue Productions, along with filmmaker Drew Stone.

Kusters tells Blabbermouth: “The three of us worked for many months to set up the show and it far exceeded our expectations.”

Stone adds: “Bad Brains were a huge influence on not just me but on so many musicians through the years. It was inspiring to see the New York hardcore community come out in droves to support this living legend. I’m honoured to have been a part of it.”