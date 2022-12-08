Motley Crue and Def Leppard add American dates to their 2023 World Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have added six US stadium shows to their 2023 world tour.

The two hard rock legends, with Alice Cooper in support, will play shows in New York state, Ohio, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas in August, one month after the UK and Ireland leg of The World Tour wraps.

The Sheffield quintet and the Los Angeles quartet will play:



Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10am local time for all shows.



“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” says Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.



"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.



And having been knocked back more than once by the Covid-19 pandemic, the two band's North American co-headline tour did sterling business: the hard rock veterans performed in front of 1,313, 207 punters, and grossed $173, 474, 649 from 35 shows.

The full previously announced list of dates on The World Tour is as follows:



Feb 10: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK