Morgoth unveil first album in 19 years

German death metal veterans Morgoth will release their first album in 19 years in April, they’ve announced.

Titled Ungod, it will launch on April 7 via Century Media Records and will be their first full-length studio release since 1996’s Feel Sorry For The Fanatic.

Last year they unveiled the track God Is Evil but parted ways with frontman Marc Grewe shortly after. The band then recruited Disbelief vocalist Karsten Jager who will be on vocal duties on Ungod.

The band say in a statement: “We started the songwriting in January 2013 and finished the recording process by the end of December 2014. It was an awesome experience to go through the sometimes very complex and challenging process of writing and recording an album again.

“Our goal was to present some real Morgoth-style death metal which closes the gap between Cursed and Odium. We hope we have achieved this goal and our supporters and friends will like the final outcome.”

The band have released a stream of album track Black Enemy. Hear it below.

They add: “The idea behind the song is that this evil force rests within all of us and all we can do is try to keep that beast under control. The Black Enemy represents the dark and destroying part inside of us and the lyrics deal with someone who is not able to control it any more, commenting a murder in the end.”

Ungod was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jorn Michutta and Matthias Klinkmann at Sound Division Tonstudio, Germany.

Artwork and full tracklist will be issued in due course.