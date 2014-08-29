Morgoth stream God Is Evil

Morgoth's single God Is Evil – their first new material in 17 years – has been made available to stream.

The German death metal outfit have just released God Is Evil, which features two new tracks, on 7-inch vinyl and digitally.

Morgoth will unveil new album Ungod in early 2015 via Century Media Records.

The band say: “Finally, after 17 years, we have some new tunes to share with you. These two brand-new songs are meant to be a first teaser for our upcoming album, Ungod.”

God Is Evil is available on black vinyl and limited golden vinyl and included b-side Die As Deceiver. The artwork was created by Costin Chioreanu, who has previously worked with Arch Enemy, Grave and Darkthrone.