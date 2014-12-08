Morgoth unveil new singer Jager

Morgoth have moved quickly to replace outgoing singer Marc Grewe – bringing in Disbelief frontman Karsten Jager.

The German death metallers announced at the weekend that they had parted ways with longtime singer Grewe. And today they have confirmed Jager as his replacement.

They have also revealed that Jager’s vocals feature on the rough studio teaser they made available at the weekend.

On Facebook, Morgoth say: “Morgoth have wrapped up the recordings for the Ungod album and are mixing the results in the coming weeks. The vocals on the album as well as on upcoming gigs will be handled by Karsten ‘Jagger’ Jager, who you might already know from the long-running band Disbelief.”

Ungod is expected to be released in March 2015 via Century Media Records.

In August, Morgoth released single God Is Evil – their first new material in 17 years.