Morgoth split with singer Grewe

Morgoth have split with frontmant Marc Grewe, saying it had become impossible to keep working with him.

He’d been singer and bassist with the German death metal outfit since they formed in 1985 until their split three years later, and returned as part of their 2010 reunion.

The band say: “The chance for further cooperation between us simply wasn’t possible any more. This has been an extremely tough decision for us to make – but we believe it to be the best for the band at this stage.”

They report that a replacement has already been recruited, although they haven’t yet revealed his identity, and they’re continuing work on their next album Ungod, set for launch early next year.

“More details about the recordings and a string of new shows for next year will be revealed soon,” they say. “All upcoming confirmed shows will be performed as planned.”

Meanwhile, they’ve offered a rough mix of Ungod clips “straight from the studio” by way of a teaser. It follows the recent release of God Is Evil, their first single in 17 years.