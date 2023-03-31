Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells to be reissued for 50th anniversary

Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells is to be reissued on May 26 on double vinyl, CD and super-deluxe Blu-ray as part of the groundbreaking album's 50th anniversary. The commemorative editions will also include an unreleased demo made in 2017, which was intended to herald work on a 50th-anniversary version of the work prior to Oldfield's retirement.

Originally released in 1973, Tubular Bells was the very first release on the fledgling Virgin Records label and went on to become the British musician's best-known album. It's since spawned several offshoots, including a fully orchestral album and a 2022 release with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and even formed part of the soundtrack to the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in London.

The unreleased eight-minute Tubular Bells 4 Intro demo remains Oldfield's last recording to date. On the vinyl version, it's joined on the latest package by a new half-speed Abbey Road master of the original album, as well as a second record that unites several different version of the classic piece for the first time. This second vinyl also includes Tubular X, Oldfield's take on Mark Snow’s theme to the sci-fi TV show X-Files.

Says Oldfield, who was just 19 when he recorded the album, “Listening again to the musical outpourings of an angst-ridden teenager, it is hard to believe that was actually me, 50 years ago.

"The music doesn’t sound that angst-ridden, but only I know the years of work and stress that produced Tubular Bells. This was all live, first take performances with no second chances or studio trickery as we have become so used to today. Little did I think when I was making Tubular Bells that anyone would ever hear it, let alone be celebrating it five decades later! Thank you to everyone who has listened over the years.”

Tracklists:

Double LP

LP1

Side One

Tubular Bells – Part One (2023 Half Speed Master by Miles Showell)

Side Two

Tubular Bells – Part Two (2023 Half Speed Master by Miles Showell)

LP2

Side One

Tubular Bells 4 Intro (previously unreleased demo 2017)

Tubular Bells/In Dulci Jubilo (Music for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games)

Side Two

Tubular X

Tubular Bells (Mike Oldfield & YORK Remix)

Mike Oldfield's Single (Theme From Tubular Bells)

CD

1 Tubular Bells – Part One 1973 mix

2 Tubular Bells – Part Two1973 mix

3 Tubular Bells 4 Intro (previously unreleased demo 2017)

4 Tubular Bells/In Dulci Jubilo (Music for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games)

5 Tubular Bells (Mike Oldfield & YORK Remix)

Blu-ray exclusive through Super Deluxe Edition

1 Tubular Bells Part One 2023 David Kosten Dolby Atmos Mix

2 Tubular Bells Part Two 2023 David Kosten Dolby Atmos Mix

3 Tubular Bells 2023 David Kosten Dolby Atmos Intro edit

4 Tubular Bells Part One 2009 Mike Oldfield 5.1 surround mix

5 Tubular Bells Part Two 2009 Mike Oldfield 5.1 surround mix

6 Tubular Bells Part One 1976 4.0 surround (Quad) mix

7 Tubular Bells Part Two 1976 4.0 surround (Quad) mix

8 Tubular Bells Part One 2023 David Kosten Stereo Mix

10 Tubular Bells Part Two 2023 David Kosten Stereo Mix Intro edit

11 Tubular Bells 2023 David Kosten Stereo Mix Intro edit

12 Tubular Bells 4 Intro (previously unreleased demo 2017)

13 Tubular Bells – Part One 1973 mix

14 Tubular Bells – Part Two 1973 mix