Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells goes on tour to celebrate 50th anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells will be celebrated with a new live tour of the seminal work around the UK on February and March.

An extension of the orchestral shows that took place earlier this year, conductor Robin Smith, a long-term collaborator with Oldfield, who worked on the 1992 performance of Tubular Bells II at Edinburgh Castle and also the London Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2012.

“Along with the musicians, I'm really thrilled to be offering this beautiful re-imagined version of Tubular Bells to a wider audience up and down the country," says Smith. "It was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2021 to great acclaim, as an early celebration of Mike Oldfield’s stunning work - so to be touring the UK in the 50th year is a huge privilege for me and a perfect tribute to one of England’s greatest composers.

"The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age, the actual composition is just perfect and is as spell-binding now as it was 50 years ago. It incorporates so many things - folk and rock, blues and jazz which evoke such melodic beauty and drama."

The band will also feature guitarist, Jay Stapley who also performed at the Edinburgh Tubular Bells II concert, which will feature as well as a performance of Tubular Bells, others Oldfield works such as Moonlight Shadow, Ommadawn and Summit Day.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday October 14.

The Tubular Bells The 50th Anniversary Celebration UK Tour dates:

Feb 3: Cardiff St. David’s

Feb 5: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Feb 8: Bristol Hippodrome

Feb 9: Poole Lighthouse

Feb 10: Guildford G Live

Feb 11: Exeter Great Hall

Feb 13: Birmingham New Alexandra

Feb 14: Buxton Opera House

Feb 15: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Feb 16: Gateshead Sage

Feb 18: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Feb 19: Leicester De Montford Hall

Feb 24: Basingstoke Anvil

Mar 2: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 3: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 4: Torquay Princess Theatre

Mar 6: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Mar 7: Glasgow King’s Theatre

Mar 8: Perth Concert Hall

Mar 10: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Mar 11: Ipswich Regent

Mar 12: High Wycombe Swan

Mar 14: Manchester Palace Theatre

Mar 15: Reading Hexagon

Mar 18: Stockton Globe

Mar 19: Chester Storyhouse

Mar 20: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Mar 24: Swansea Arena

Mar 29: Harrogate Royal Hall

Mar 30: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 31: Bath Forum

