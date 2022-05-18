MoonJune Records announces first ever music festival

MoonJune Records has announced the launch of its first ever music festival, The First International MoonJune Music Festival, which will be held this in the beautiful Bosnian town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina between June 24-26.

Among the artists appearing at this year's event are MoonJune artists, multi-instrumentalist Markus Reuter (Stick Men) who will appear with duo Centorzoon and also with Markus Reuter, Anchor And Burden, and Indonesian keyboard player Dwiki Dharmawan whose band will also feature guitarist Nguyên Lê, Italian electronica artist Boris Salvodelli, Denni Rea and Terrane and US/Uruguayan guitarist Beledo and friends.

Jajce is the birthplace of MoonJune records founder Leonardo Pavkovic. The festival will move destination in following years, to Toledo in Spain for 2023 and to Ubud, Bali in 2024. The First International MoonJune Music Festival will be professionally audio and video recorded and streamed live worldwide., with free access, no tickets to be sold .

A press conference for the event will be hed in Sarajevo in May with Leonardo Pavkovic and Jajce's mayor Mr. Edin Hozan, and video connection with Markus Reuterand Borislav Kresojevic. The event will also be streamed live worldwide.

