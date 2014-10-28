Prog Me: Markus Reuter

This Month: MARKUS REUTER (THE CRIMSON PROJEKCT)

OK COMPUTER?

I’m pretty much dependent on my iPhone and my laptop in terms of running my career. I’m not one to geek out with the latest of the latest, and stick to tools that actually work. I’d say I’m a power user of communication tools, but even more so of the music software I work with, which

is mostly Ableton Live and iZotope RX.

MASTERMIND?

I’m a total music nerd and I guess my specialist subject would be either King Crimson or Mike Oldfield.

RELICS?

I guess it’s still that ticket to my very first rock concert. It most certainly was the defining moment of my life, and the ticket is an important symbol for me.

SOUND & VISION

Depeche Mode’s _Delta Machine _was my album of 2013, and I’ve been listening to Peter Michael Hamel’s Organum. I love TV, but Rescue Me and The Shield have been my favourite so far. David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive is still my favourite movie – it’s been a big influence on how deeply I wanted my music to affect my audience.

SUPPER’S READY!

I have nothing against a great Wiener Schnitzel. And I drink water. Lots of water!